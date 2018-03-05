DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slushy sections on the roads this morning. (DriveBC Cams)

Winter driving conditions on Hwy. 1 and 23 Monday

Winter maintenance taking place on Highway 23 north of Revelstoke

Winter isn’t over just yet.

Many in Revelstoke woke up to a fresh sprinkling of snow and the promise of more to come. Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of flurries today with a high of 2 C. The chance of snow continues tonight with a low -3 C.

What does this mean for the highways?

On Highway 1, there’s compact snow with slushy sections from Craigellachie to Glacier National Park.

DriveBC is also reporting compact snow with slushy sections on Hwy. 23 this morning. There will be winter highway maintenance taking place on Hwy. 23 one to two kilometres north of Revelstoke today. Between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., the road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays up to 20 minutes.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

Revelstoke ends Kamloops' season with Game 6 victory

Humane Societies search for owner of B.C. dog dropped off in Calgary

Glimpses of the Past

VIDEO: Touring Mount Macpherson Ski Area

PHOTOS: Revelstoke Curling Club hosts 66th annual Cash Spiel

 

