Winter driving conditions today

Winter road maintenance scheduled for 3 Valley Gap

Expect delays up to 20 minutes at Three Valley Gap today as winter road maintenance is performed. (DriveBC Cams)

Expect winter driving conditions on the roads around Revelstoke today.

DriveBC is reporting slushy roads with slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway from Craigellachie to the western border of Glacier National Park and water pooling from Revelstoke to the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

On Hwy. 23, DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections.

Winter highway maintenance at Three Valley Gap from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will cause delays up to 20 minutes, says DriveBC.

The high today in Revelstoke is 1 C.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

In case you missed it:

Education an important part of local food movement

Advisory planning commission meeting cancelled

$12K raised for Avalanche Canada

Plant-based cafe opens in Revelstoke

On stands today, you’ll find the newest print issue of the Revelstoke Review.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Driver suffering suspected drug overdose involved in Lower Mainland crash

Just Posted

Winter driving conditions today

Winter road maintenance scheduled for 3 Valley Gap

Advisory planning commission meeting cancelled

No applications were complete, said planning department clerk

Education an important part of local food movement

LFI’s new coordinator hoping to plant seeds of knowledge

$12K raised for Avalanche Canada

Canuck Splitfest events help fundraise for avalanche safety programs

Plant-based cafe opens in Revelstoke

Green Mustache Organic Cafe to offer organic, nutrient-dense food

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

BCHL Today: Lewis speaks and Cooper commits to Colonials

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. defends distracted driving crackdown

Lawyer says penalties too harsh for texting at stoplights

Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea

Sailing was scheduled to be sentenced March 7, prosecutors planned to ask for five to seven years

Senators push for stronger legislation for boosting diversity on boards

Canadian Business Corporations Act affects nearly 270,000 companies but changes wouldn’t affect all

Canadian drillers moving rigs south to chase better prospects in Texas oilfields

Calgary-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has announced it will move two idle drilling rigs from Canada

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Leading polar bear experts say Canada needs to do much better than the rating suggests

One too many close calls: Tow truck driver speaks out

Tow truck crews fed up with dangers caused by irresponsible drivers.

B.C. MMA champion Bibiano Fernandes to meet double title-holder

The five-foot-seven Fernandes started his pro career in his native Brazil, in Manaus, in 2004

Most Read