Winter driving conditions today

Expect delays up to 20 minutes at Three Valley Gap today as winter road maintenance is performed. (DriveBC Cams)

Expect winter driving conditions on the roads around Revelstoke today.

DriveBC is reporting slushy roads with slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway from Craigellachie to the western border of Glacier National Park and water pooling from Revelstoke to the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

On Hwy. 23, DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections.

Winter highway maintenance at Three Valley Gap from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will cause delays up to 20 minutes, says DriveBC.

The high today in Revelstoke is 1 C.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

