Winter highway maintenance 1km east of Revelstoke

DriveBC reports compact snow with slippery sections on Hwy. 1. and Hwy. 23

Winter highway maintenance is taking place this morning 1km east of Revelstoke.

DriveBC reports compact snow with slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway and Hwy. 23.

They are also reporting that the Trans-Canada will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic 10km east of the west boundary of Glacier National Park until 12 p.m. for highway maintenance.

Bridge maintenance will be taking place westbound on the Trans-Canada at Craigellachie and the road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic until 4 p.m.

The high in Revelstoke today is -7.

The low is -11.

There is a 30% chance of flurries early this evening.

For up to date road conditions visit drivebc.ca

For up to date weather visit weather.gc.ca

CP Rail train derailed near Field, B.C.

