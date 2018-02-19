Winter highway maintenance on Hwy. 1 Monday morning

Expect delays around 20 minutes east of Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting compact snow and slippery sections on Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 23. (DriveBC)

The Trans-Canada Highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic five kilometres east of Revelstoke for winter maintenance this morning. The maintenance is expected to wrap up around 10 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Hwy. 1 from Craigellachie to Revelstoke and Hwy. 23. from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke.

Hwy. 23 is also receiving winter maintenance. Expect 20 minutes delays until 1 p.m.

The high in Revelstoke today is -5 C.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

