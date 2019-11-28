Winter permit now in place for Rogers Pass

High of minus three today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Low minus 12.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High minus 6.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: No conditions report.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

Opening day is Nov. 30

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 88 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -16C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“The Winter Permit System is now in place, keep this in mind in your trip planning. Cold temperatures and short days, plan accordingly”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

