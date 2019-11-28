Winter permit now in place for Rogers Pass

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Clear. Low minus 12.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High minus 6.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
West to Sicamous: No conditions report.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
South: No conditions report.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:
Opening day is Nov. 30
New snow: 0 cm
Base depth: 88 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -16C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Thursday
“The Winter Permit System is now in place, keep this in mind in your trip planning. Cold temperatures and short days, plan accordingly”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
