Winter storm bears down on Revelstoke

Environment Canada forecasting between 30 and 50 cm by Wednesday night

A winter storm could bring between 30 and 50 cm of snow to Revelstoke by Wednesday night. (Parks Canada/ Macdonald webcam)

A winter storm is making its way towards Revelstoke.

When it arrives, Environment Canada is forecasting it could bring 30 to 50 cm of snow.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Tuesday afternoon for West Columbia and the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

Looks like you've got a day to rest the legs before the next storm hits. Check out the forecast for the rest of the week! 😲

👉https://t.co/M3CfvW3mrl

Photo: Daniel Rönnbäck Skier: Jordy Kidner pic.twitter.com/uHeYH2O25K — Revelstoke (@revelstokemtn) February 6, 2018

“A Pacific frontal system is spreading snow over the central and northern interior and the Columbia regions. The snow will intensify this evening and continue through Wednesday,” the warning says. “The snow will ease Wednesday night as the system moves southward and weakens.”

For current weather conditions, head to weather.gc.ca.

For current road consitions, head to drivebc.ca.