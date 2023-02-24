West Columbia region could see up to 35 cm of snow between Saturday and Sunday. (Nick Rohlman / The Gazette)

West Columbia region could see up to 35 cm of snow between Saturday and Sunday. (Nick Rohlman / The Gazette)

Winter storm warning for Revelstoke area

The snow is expected to start Saturday morning (Feb. 25)

A winter storm warning was issued by Environment Canada this morning (Feb. 24) for the West Columbia region.

After a week of frigid temperatures, the weather is not easing up around Revelstoke over the weekend. Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the region, including Revelstoke, Clearwater, Blue River, Kinbasket, Malakwa, and Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. The area could see between 25–35 cm of snow fall between Saturday morning (Feb. 25) and Sunday evening (Feb. 26).

The system is coming from the Gulf of Alaska and Environment Canada said that it will bring ‘heavy’ snow to the BC Interior. The snow is expected to start early Saturday morning and ‘intensify’ in the afternoon.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Public officials tour Downie Timber mill

The average snowfall will likely be about 25 cm in most regions, with up to 35 in some areas.

The storm could create hazardous road conditions due to reduced visibility and the snow on the roads. DriveBC will provide up to date road conditions for the roads in affected areas. Environment Canada recommended postponing non-essential travel.

Updates on the conditions will be provided by Environment Canada throughout the day.

READ MORE: CSRD board approves new system to resolve bylaw disputes

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeSnowStorm

Previous story
UPDATED: Grand Forks man missing from Vernon found
Next story
Truck fire spreading to grass doused by Vernon firefighters

Just Posted

West Columbia region could see up to 35 cm of snow between Saturday and Sunday. (Nick Rohlman / The Gazette)
Winter storm warning for Revelstoke area

Peter Bernacki, Caroline Lachapelle, Angus Woodman, Evan Parliament, Chris Dodds and members of the RCMP at Downie Timber on Feb. 14. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Public officials tour Downie Timber mill

A bylaw offence note. (CSRD)
CSRD board approves new system to resolve bylaw disputes

Y.M.C.A. father and son banquet, February 14, 1919. The Y.M.C.A. was located on First Street East, where the city parking lot is now located. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo P750)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 23