Winter storm warning for Revelstoke area

A winter storm warning was issued by Environment Canada this morning (Feb. 24) for the West Columbia region.

After a week of frigid temperatures, the weather is not easing up around Revelstoke over the weekend. Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the region, including Revelstoke, Clearwater, Blue River, Kinbasket, Malakwa, and Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. The area could see between 25–35 cm of snow fall between Saturday morning (Feb. 25) and Sunday evening (Feb. 26).

The system is coming from the Gulf of Alaska and Environment Canada said that it will bring ‘heavy’ snow to the BC Interior. The snow is expected to start early Saturday morning and ‘intensify’ in the afternoon.

The average snowfall will likely be about 25 cm in most regions, with up to 35 in some areas.

The storm could create hazardous road conditions due to reduced visibility and the snow on the roads. DriveBC will provide up to date road conditions for the roads in affected areas. Environment Canada recommended postponing non-essential travel.

Updates on the conditions will be provided by Environment Canada throughout the day.

