Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Up to 30 cm of snow expected by Friday (Feb. 26) morning

Drivers take heed; a winter storm warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway (Hwy 5), and Highway 3.

According to a notice issued by DriveBC Thursday (Feb. 25) morning, hazardous winter conditions are expected, as a frontal system moves across B.C.’s interior today.

“Snow is expected to become heavy at times later this morning. Snowfall amounts near 30 cm can be expected by Friday morning,” reads the notice.

The stretches of highway between Hope and Merritt, and from Hope to Princeton, are expected to be affected the most.

Near the Coquihalla summit, pictured above, snow started last night, breaking briefly this morning before starting again.

DriveBC reminded travellers that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous conditions.

