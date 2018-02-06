A winter storm warning is in effect for the B.C. Interior that is predicted to bring between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow to the area beginning Tuesday afternoon. Sunday’s snowfall in Williams Lake, pictured above, broke a 1960 record for daily snowfall at 18.2 centimetres. Angie Mindus photo

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

Residents in B.C’s Interior and northern sections should brace themselves for a winter storm that could bring as much as 50 centimetres of snow, possibly more, in the next 48 hours.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Tuesday morning for eight regions across the province; Bulkley Valley and the Lakes, including Burns Lake, Prince George, Yellowhead, the Cariboo, 100 Mile House, McGregor and the North Thompson.

Snowfall warnings have also been issued for the North Coast – inland sections and the Williston area.

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected,” states Environment Canada in the storm warnings. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Road closures are possible. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Weather forecasts predict light flurries this morning which will intensify in the afternoon and into the evening that are expected to amount to 15 to 25 centimetres. The daytime high will be about -6C.

The storm is forecasted to stall over B.C.’s Interior dumping another 15 to 25 centimetres during the day and into the evening Wednesday. Tomorrow’s daytime high will hover around 1C.

DriveBC is reporting winter driving conditions throughout the Interior, with compact snow and slippery sections on most roads.

Williams Lake shattered a 1960 record Sunday for snowfall in a single day with 18.2 centimetres of the white stuff blanketing the city. The snowfall was just too much for some to resist, with a snowboarder taking a run down one of the city’s main streets in front of the secondary school.

Note, there is some profane language in the beginning of this video.

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses
Winter driving conditions around Revelstoke

