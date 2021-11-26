Winter storm warning on Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Heavy snow continues today over the Pass, hazardous winter conditions are expected

Hwy 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Hazardous winter conditions are expected to continue Friday (Nov. 26) on the portion of the Trans Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

The weather system is expected to bring heavy snow, including an additional 5 cm of snow accumulating on the roads in the area in the early afternoon.

Heavy snowfall will gradually ease later into the afternoon.

According to a weather alert issued by Environment Canada, drivers should expect reduced visibility due to snowfall, and should be aware that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Winter tires should be installed by next Friday, October 1

READ MORE: ‘Atmospheric rivers’ are the new hurricanes, rating system coming

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokesnowstormStormtrans-canada highwayWeather