This morning near downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Winter storm warning: up to 60 cm expected near Revelstoke

DriveBC warns of hazardous driving conditions

Forecast from Environment Canada:

WINTER STORM WARNING

Between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass through Revelstoke, up to 60 cm of snow is expected to fall by Friday

Today: Periods of snow mixed with rain ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning this evening. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near zero.

Tomorrow: Snow at times heavy changing to rain mixed with snow in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 10 cm. High plus 2.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Hazardous winter driving conditions

Highway 1

East to Golden: Heavy snowfall and multiple vehicle accidents.

Avalanche deposit removal between Giant Cedars Boardwalk and Albert Canyon Chain Up Area.

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow.

South: Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 12 cm

Base depth: 160 cm

Season total: 393 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“The Avalanche Hazard is rated Considerable for TODAY, but will increase to high TONIGHT and TOMORROW!”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

Just Posted

High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

Winter storm warning in effect

Winter storm warning: up to 60 cm expected near Revelstoke

DriveBC warns of hazardous driving conditions

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning and highway alerts across Okanagan

As much as 30 to 60 cm of snow is expected by Friday afternoon

Friends mourn passing of Kelowna resident who died in car crash near Revelstoke

The 52-year-old died when his sedan hit a semi truck along Highway 1 on Monday afternoon

Host families needed for incoming Japanese students in Revelstoke

Exchange students visit each year

McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

House impeached Trump on two charges—abusing his power and obstructing Congress—stemming from his pressure on Ukraine

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

It’s getting tougher in Salmon Arm to be a person with no housing

Frigid temperatures, no warm place to go, colder attitudes taking their toll, say couple

1.7 million fish released into Thompson, Okangan and Shuswap lakes

Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. releases 2019 year-end report

Shotguns stolen in break-in at Salmon Arm sporting goods store

Thieves were reported to be in and out of the store in 90 seconds

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

Most Read