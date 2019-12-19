Winter storm warning: up to 60 cm expected near Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

WINTER STORM WARNING

Between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass through Revelstoke, up to 60 cm of snow is expected to fall by Friday

Today: Periods of snow mixed with rain ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning this evening. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near zero.

Tomorrow: Snow at times heavy changing to rain mixed with snow in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 10 cm. High plus 2.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Hazardous winter driving conditions

The holidays are sneaking upon us quickly and it’s definitely white out there. There are storm and snowfall warning in effect for #GoldenBC and #Revelstoke

When driving in the mountains, you can expect winter conditions. Please check @DriveBC before heading out#shiftintowinter pic.twitter.com/k7u3jUgB6D — EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconD) December 19, 2019

Highway 1

East to Golden: Heavy snowfall and multiple vehicle accidents.

Avalanche deposit removal between Giant Cedars Boardwalk and Albert Canyon Chain Up Area.

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow.

South: Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 12 cm

Base depth: 160 cm

Season total: 393 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“The Avalanche Hazard is rated Considerable for TODAY, but will increase to high TONIGHT and TOMORROW!”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada