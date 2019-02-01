Winter’s chill to grip the Okanagan this weekend

The cold front starts with snow this weekend then an arctic front pushing through all of B.C.

Sub zero temperatures are headed to the Okanagan. .

Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald said weather patterns are expected to change this weekend with snow hitting the valley just before an arctic chill.

“It’s coming down through all of B.C. and it will be with us for the entire week,” said Macdonald. “Typically this time of year, we see temperatures ranging from 0 C to -7 C, but with this cold air coming through, it will drop to about -8 C during the day to -15 C at night. It’s the same story for all of B.C.”

Severe cold temperatures in the U.S. mid-west and eastern Canada have been well documented. Saskatchewan has seen temperatures as low as – 30 C in recent days.

B.C. is simply getting a small branch of that infusion of reinforced cold air coming down and it will reach as far as Vancouver Island.

“We’ve kind of been spared, thus far, the severe cold weather, and it’s coming back for us,” said Macdonald.

Environment Canada is anticipating snow fall of five to 10 centimetres on highways to the east and on the westbound Connector, and urges people to keep an eye on the forecast.

