With more than 400 tickets sold, Woodstoke has successful 3rd year in Revelstoke

With stages set amongst the trees, Woodstoke sets itself as a uniquely Revelstoke music festival

Nestled in the valley at the foot of Mt. Revelstoke National Park, festival-goers made their way into the forest for the third Woodstoke music festival hosted by BC Interior Forestry Museum.

In its third year running, Woodstoke was back again on a warm Saturday afternoon playing over six hours of live music. With the program officially starting at 2:00 p.m., attendees started wandering in about 15 minutes before. It was another successful year for the festival, with more than 300 tickets sold before the action kicked off, and tickets available at the door.

Glenn Westrup, director of BC Interior Forestry Museum, was the main organizer of the event. Once he finished sorting out last-minute point-of-sale system issues at the front gate, Westrup explained that even prior to other Woodstoke events, he’s been involved in event management for many years.

Talking over a trap rendition of Johnny Cash’s “Walk the Line” that a DJ on a nearby stage played, Westrup helped marshall the entrance. He helped ensure tickets were distributed, money was taken, and attendees knew where everything was.

On the buildup to the event, Westrup said “it’s intense.”

The event is uniquely Revelstokian in its eclectic entertainment and wild stage locations.

The first stage was visible from the entrance, plunked down between food trucks and bouncy castles.

To get to another stage –DJ Jungle– attendees hiked along a path weaving in-and-around the stunning forestry surrounding the area. Making their way to the music, viewers could stumble upon live painters like Vinny Fowler along the trail. Fowler’s easel and supplies were set up facing the music. On a thrifted mirror, Fowler set out to paint over the course of the evening. Fowler’s inspiration was everything around them.

Like bees to honey, the beat of the music guided the viewers to where they needed to be. On the soft forest floor and set amongst the tall trees was a small DJ table with big speakers on either side.

The other stage was about half a kilometre back the other way. Set on a small clearing of land named “the Landing,” with a small beer garden at the back of the field, bands of varying genres played into the night.

While the early rush kept Westrup busy, he expected to catch some of the later shows. Alongside Westrup helping out was Randy Jones, whom he jokingly referred to as his “co-conspirator,” as well as a large contingent of volunteers.

FestivalLive musicRevelstoke