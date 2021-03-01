Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)

With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

For those shopping online – a practice that’s grown during the COVID-19 pandemic – disposing of delivery packaging can sometimes be a confusing process.

From Styrofoam packing peanuts to bubble wrap – there’s a place for all waste.

In a handy guide to recycling packaging materials released last month, Recycle BC says single-layer plastic envelopes and protective plastic envelopes – including those that are bubble wrap lined – can be taken to Recycle BC Depots or London Drugs, as can foam packaging.

READ ALSO: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

However, protective paper envelopes lined with bubble wrap can’t be re-used because the layers of paper and plastic can’t be effectively separated. This packaging is garbage.

Bubble wrap and plastic air packets or pillows can be taken to a Recycle BC Depot or London Drugs and all paper materials – such as packing paper and cardboard boxes, can simply be put into paper recycling. Large boxes must be cut down to pieces smaller than 76 cm by 76 cm.

All materials that have to be returned to a Recycle BC depot or London Drugs should be kept separate from paper, containers and glass to prevent contamination.

London Drugs accepts plastic bags, over wrap, foam packaging and other plastics but only one grocery bag of each material can be deposited per visit.

Visit recyclebc.ca for Recycle BC’s depot locator.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria on the road to zero waste

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EnvironmentRecycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating
Next story
Feds hoping for AstraZeneca shots this week as Pfizer-BioNTech prepare next delivery

Just Posted

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 80+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has received a grant for the completion of housing reports for Electoral Areas B, D, and F. (Gerry Leibel photo)
Grant allows Columbia Shuswap Regional District to finish housing reports

Study toidentify issues such as affordability and accessibility specific to Areas B, D and F

The Riverside Forest Walk walk begins at the BC Interior Forestry Museum on Highway 23. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke trail network to expand with the help of CBT funding

Four Revelstoke projects received a total of almost $80,000

Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society said Revelstoke’s dark downtown core is unwelcoming. Lighting would make it more inviting and a point of interest. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
New community group hopes to ‘light up’ Revelstoke

Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society aims to purchase decorative lights for the downtown core

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Churches, including Langley’s Riverside Calvary Church, are challenging the regulations barring them from holding in-person worship services during COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

A judge will hear arguments Monday through Wednesday

Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu. (Contributed)
North Okanagan MLA examining role of police

Harwinder Sandhu a member of special committee on reforming the police act

Okanagan Falls fire department put on an ice rescue course at Yellow Lake this weekend.
South Okanagan firefighters submerged in the icy waters of Yellow Lake

The local firefighters were taking ice rescue training at the Penticton lake this weekend

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)
Emotional testimony from accused Kelowna Canada Day killer’s friend in manslaughter trial

‘I confronted him, and he admitted to me that he stabbed someone,’ says accused killer’s former housemate

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Photo courtesy RCMP
Alleged road rage incident involving sledgehammer ends with Kelowna RCMP car rammed

RCMP searched for two days to find the suspect vehicle

Salmon Arm RCMP officers seized a handgun and a quantity of cocaine during a search of a vehicle on Thursday, Feb. 11. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP seize handgun, cocaine in vehicle search

Two Surrey residents released from custody, investigation continues

Lumby’s WTF What the Fry was broken into Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, and the till was stolen around 9:30 a.m. (Facebook)
Cash box stolen from Lumby poutinerie

WTF broken into in broad daylight seven weeks after grand opening

Most Read