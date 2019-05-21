Steve Pirko (left) is charged with the 2014 murder of Chris Ausman (right) of Cranbrook. (File photo)

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko admitted to killing Christopher Ausman back in 2014 on Highway 33 a few days after Ausman’s body was discovered, according to the father of a friend of Pirko’s.

Pirko’s friend Elrich Dyck was involved in the fight leading to Ausman’s death and Dyck’s father was a witness in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Tuesday.

READ MORE: Accused confessed to police he hit murder victim with hammer

Lesley Dyck was asked by Crown prosecutor David Grabavac, if Pirko spoke to him about the incident in January 2014.

Dyck said yes.

“Pirko was always at the house and never stayed away long. We were in the kitchen and he (Pirko) said he killed the Ausman guy. Pirko said he hit him in the legs and nothing happened and he said he hit him in the back of the head and nothing happened and he hit him again and Ausman went down. It was a quick conversation… if he said anything after that I wasn’t listening,” said Dyck.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with murder was going through drug withdrawal during arrest

Grabavac then asked Dyck if he ever questioned Pirko as to how it started.

“He (Pirko) told me he’d seen the guy (Ausman) come barrelling across the street and jump Elrich and Elrich yelled for help and Pirko came back to help,” said Dyck.

“They were going to go their separate ways. Elrich was going to 7-11 and Pirko was going home (before the incident happened).”

Dyck was then asked if Pirko ever told him Elrich said to hit Ausman with a hammer.

“I only heard Pirko say Elrich was yelling for help and he went back to help him,” he replied.

According to Dyck, Pirko asked if Elrich sold him out.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with murder was prime suspect for three years

Before the afternoon break in court, Grabavac asked Dyck to point out Pirko in the court room and tell him about his appearance now compared to 2014.

Dyck pointed to Pirko and said “he looked healthy, like he gained 100 or 200 pounds, he used to be a bean pole.”

It’s the fourth week of Pirko’s second degree murder trial, which is expected to last five weeks, but has an eight-week period to be completed.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years
Next story
Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

Just Posted

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

The line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest has been announced! Starting… Continue reading

Revelstoke Secondary School celebrates Pride Day

Students at Revelstoke Secondary School celebrated their first ever Pride Day on… Continue reading

BC Book Award finalists coming to Revelstoke Library

Two finalists of BC Book prizes will be visiting and reading at… Continue reading

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Former Kelowna Rocket makes history with Great Britian at hockey championships

Jackson Whistle was part of the team’s first win at this level since 1962

Kelowna Blues repeat as touch football champions

The Kelowna Blues won the 39th Annual Maybowl Western Canada Touch Football Tournament b

Big White firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

The fire crew found a dog stuck in the at Lake Paul on May 20

Okanagan woman hopes to bring attention to high number of medical errors in Canada

Retired nurse requires over 300 signatures for petition with June 13 deadline

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Most Read