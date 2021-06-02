Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)

A Mission man was eastbound on the Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge on Friday night when he witnessed a horrific crash.

Robert Wolfie and his sister watched as a vehicle in front of them made a sudden left-hand turn, straight into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

“It was very violent collision, and debris flew up into us,” said Wolfie, who narrowly missed hitting one of the vehicles.

One of the cars bounced off the first collision and hit a light pole hard enough taht it was bent by the force of the vehicle, then the vehicle came to rest in the ditch.

The accident happened near 262nd Street at approximately 10 p.m.

He parked his vehicle with its hazards on to block the scene from oncoming drivers, then he and his sister rushed to help the victims in each vehicle.

He said both were conscious when he was there. A man in his 30s was able to stagger from his vehicle, but was in heavy pain, and appeared to be in shock.

“He didn’t realize until after a few minutes how everything hurt,” said Wolfie.

READ ALSO: Family of homicide victim Trina Hunt offering $50,000 reward

READ ALSO: Police, bylaws clear homeless activist camp at Maple Ridge City Hall

The driver of the other vehicle was a woman who appeared to be in her 60s. Both were taken to hospital. The front ends of both vehicles were crushed.

The Mission siblings stayed with the drivers until firefighters arrived on scene. An air ambulance was called, but did not transport a victim, as both people were reported to be in stable condition.

According to Ridge Meadows RCMP, both were transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. The police investigation is still ongoing, said Const. Julie Klaussner.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accidentMaple Ridge

Previous story
Family forced to leave Harrison campsite after suspects fire pellet gun, brandish machete
Next story
Loaded gun found in Vernon RCMP traffic stop

Just Posted

Arleigh Garratt is a finalist in the the Trail Appliances favourite family recipe contest. (Screenshot)
Chili cookoff: Revelstoke finalist in provincial family recipe contest

The winner gets $3,000 and an assortment of appliances

Last year, a sudden flurry of fatalities in Revelstoke landed us on the list of cities with the highest per capita rate for overdose deaths in B.C. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Overdose deaths continue in Revelstoke

Since the start of 2020, there have been 5 fatal overdoses in the community

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The tree shrew is the only other mammal that likes spicy food

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Terry Marshall, how has been working for the Selkirk Medical Group for 45 years, is retiring. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke clinic’s M.O.M retires after 45 years

‘The most rewarding thing is to feel like you have made a difference’-Terry Marshall

While most of the province had a drier May than usual, Revelstoke had a wet month at almost 50 mm of rain.(Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Expect a warm summer Revelstoke: Environment Canada

Regardless, alpine snowpack depth is 40% higher than in 2019

One step to making your home FireSmart is to choose non-combustible roofing like asphalt shingles or slate. (Kelowna Fire Department/City of Kelowna)
VIDEO: Prepare your home for wildfires before they come

“Don’t expect that a wildfire starts today and you’ll have your house fire-proof tomorrow.”

Penticton city candidate Isaac Gilbert thanks the vandal of his election signs for spreading a message he very much believes in and supports. (Facebook)
Penticton city by-election candidate thanks person who vandalized election sign

Isaac Gilbert said the vandalism of ‘I love gay rights’ aligns with his values and support of LGBTQ2S+

Shane Ertmoed (right) is serving a life sentence for killing 10-year-old Heather Thomas on Oct. 1, 2000. (File photos)
Petition, fundraiser launched in Vernon man’s 2000 murder of 10-year-old girl

$50,000 goal set in fundraiser, petition calls for inquiry into killer-pedophile incarcerations

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Clayton Peters, 64, who was forced into the school for 10 years, sits on the lawn at the former school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. Peters’ parents and his brothers were also forced into the facility. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action

‘It was the most horrible pain in the world to be a native, to be an Indian back then’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

City Park Beach in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna and Vernon record driest spring on record

Only 3.5 mm of rain fell in Kelowna in May, compared to the monthly average of 40.2 mm

Dozens of pairs of shoes and toys and teddy bears were placed on the Chilliwack Law Court steps on May 31, 2021 in support of the 215 bodies of children found last week in an unmarked grave at the site of an old Kamloops residential school. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Stó:lō historian has heard horrible tales of abuse at residential schools

Children whipped publicly, some even kidnapped by American miners

In this May 6, 2021 photo, George Ripley, 72, of Washington, holds up his free beer after receiving the J & J COVID-19 vaccine shot, at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a “month of action” on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

U.S. president on push to get more Americans vaccinated as pace falls off

Paul Bernardo sits in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. Convicted teen killer and serial rapist Bernardo will have another parole hearing this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Rapist and killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22

Now 56, Bernardo became eligible for parole more than three years ago but was denied release in 2018

Most Read