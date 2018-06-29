Police investigate suspicious death of Vernon woman

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward in incident

Jordyn Kitchener - Credit: West Kelowna RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP is asking for witnesses to come forward regarding a suspicious death of a Vernon woman.

On June 29, just after 7 a.m. the West Kelowna RCMP responded to call of a sudden death in the 1300 block of Ponderosa Road in West Kelowna. When police attended a nearby residence, they located a deceased woman whose death appeared suspicious. As a result, the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section was called to investigate, said an RCMP news release.

The woman has been identified as 29-year-old, Jordyn Kitchener from Vernon. Kitchener’s name has been released to further the police investigation. The West Kelowna RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine what led up to Kitchener’s death, the release said.

The investigation is in its early stages, and an autopsy is required to determine a cause of death for Kitchener. Until more details and facts surrounding Miss Kitchener’s death are determined the risk to the public remain unknown.

Cpl. Meghan Foster of the West Kelowna RCMP said “Kitchener was last seen at her home in Vernon at 7 p.m. on June 28. Investigators are asking anyone who knew her, or saw her after this time to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-2880, or should they wish to remain anonymous to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


