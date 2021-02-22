A letter to City of Armstrong council calls for more action to slow traffic in school zones after a child was clipped in a crosswalk in late January 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Witnesses sought by police after boy clipped in Armstrong crosswalk

Police say anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact the detachment

Police are turning to the public for help after a child was nearly hit by a vehicle while in an Armstrong crosswalk last month.

A child was crossing at Rosedale Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road when a black vehicle clipped their backpack around 3 p.m., Jan. 25.

“The incident as brought to our attention several days after it had occurred,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“No suspects have been identified in the investigation, however, we believe a person may have assisted the child and witnessed the event and are asking for that person to contact us,” Terleski said in a Feb. 22 statement.

The mother turned to social media to share the story and urge concerned residents to write to council and demand action to slow traffic in the area.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage who has yet to speak to please, they are urged to contact Const. Donovan Warnes at 250-838-6818.

