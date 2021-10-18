RCMP at home on Bechard Road. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

RCMP at home on Bechard Road. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Woman arrested after cops find body in Kelowna home, death deemed suspicious

Body found in Lower Mission home; Woman arrested but no charges laid

A woman is in police custody after a man was found dead in a home in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood on Monday morning, Oct. 18.

Just before 7 a.m., Mounties were called to a residence on Bechard Road, just down the street from Boyce-Gyro Beach. Investigators found a man’s body and believe the death to be suspicious.

Police say a woman was arrested at the scene and is in custody, though no charges have been laid.

The RCMP has cordoned off the area and will be on scene for an undetermined period of time collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Mounties have not released the deceased’s name but said the incident is believed to be isolated in nature and that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation. The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Anybody who witnessed or has knowledge of the incident is urged to call investigators at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Driver in fatal Peachland Highway 97 crash suspected drunk, distracted, seatbeltless

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
B.C. expanding ‘seamless day kindergarten’ pilot program

Just Posted

One nostril works at a time while we breathe in and out throughout the day, and they switch every few hours. (Photo: Pexels)
Morning Start: Your nostrils work one at a time

Men at a construction camp at mile 46.5 of the Big Bend Highway in the 1930s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2259)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 14

The Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society’s new sign. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society erects new sign thanks to members of community

Vehicle driving in the rain. (file photo)
UPDATED: Highway 1 open after vehicle collision west of Revelstoke