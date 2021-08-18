A woman was struck from behind and robbed while using this pay parking machine at White Ave. and Main Street Aug. 5, 2021. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Woman assaulted and robbed while paying for parking in downtown Penticton

Police are looking for slim man in his 20s with curly hair

A woman was struck from behind and robbed in broad daylight while paying for parking in downtown Penticton.

On Aug. 5, around 3:30 p.m., the victim was approached by an unidentified man as she was attempting to pay a parking metre at White Avenue E and Main Street near the Care Closet thrift store and Penticton Western News office.

The man struck her from behind resulting in her falling to the ground. The suspect took her purse from her hand, and ran north on Main Street. The victim suffered minor injuries and subsequently went to the RCMP Detachment to report the crime.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, early 20s, slim build, curly hair, wearing a dirty shirt, shorts and a backpack.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: One day after being beaten and robbed, Ogo’s owner back at work

