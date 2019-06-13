Thetis Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

An investigation into a woman who was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Thetis Lake at the end of May has been concluded by West Shore RCMP. While further details can’t be provided, police said the investigation has come to an end.

“Investigators have determined the incident did not occur as was originally reported and suspects are no longer being sought in relation to this matter,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP.

Police began investigating a report of a 29-year-old woman who was injured after allegedly being pushed off a 40-foot cliff at Thetis Lake in View Royal. Police said they received a report of the incident on May 19.

