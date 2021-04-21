Woman believed to be in North Okanagan wanted by police

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Vernon woman.

Jessica Lynn Pihl, 37, is wanted by police for failing to comply with a court order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Pihl is described as a caucasian female, five foot five inches, weighs approximately 122 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Pihl is asked to contact their local police or the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

