Woman brings mortar round to Shuswap RCMP detachment

Chase officers contact the Canadian Forces to dispose of the suspected explosive device

A woman came to the Chase RCMP detachment with an unusual find recently.

On May 30, she brought in what appeared to be a military mortar round, hoping to turn it over to police. The RCMP secured the item until Canadian Forces personnel could arrive to dispose of it.

In response to the incident, the RCMP ask that anyone who finds or wants to surrender explosives not bring them to a police detachment.

Instead, police recommend people call first so officers can ensure the items are moved safely and will not pose a danger to the public.

