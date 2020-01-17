An RCMP officer surveys the area near Bastion Elementary School where Tyler Myers was found murdered in November 2008. (File photo)

Woman convicted in Salmon Arm love triangle murder granted escorted temporary absences

Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler Myers

  • Jan. 17, 2020 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Tim Petruk

Kamloops This Week

A Salmon Arm woman sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years for the 2008 murder of her boyfriend has been granted escorted temporary absences in the community.

Now 28, Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted the shooting death of a 22-year-old man with whom she was involved romantically.

Tyler Myers was found dead in a Salmon Arm schoolyard. Court heard Sikorski arranged for her other boyfriend, a 16-year-old classmate, to obtain a gun and ambush Myers.

On Nov. 21, 2008, Sikorski met Myers and walked him into the Bastion Elementary schoolyard, where the 16-year-old gunman was hiding in a stand of trees.

The teen shot Myers once from the trees, then emerged and delivered two additional shots, including one to the back of Myers’ head at the urging of Sikorski.

The gunman, who cannot be named because he was sentenced as a youth, was in 2017 sent to prison for six years. Sikorski can be named because she was sentenced as an adult.

During the gunman’s trial, Sikorski was described as the mastermind behind the plot to kill Myers. She was painted as manipulative and controlling. The judge described the gunman as an emotionally vulnerable teenager.

After the murder, the romantic relationship between Sikorski and the gunman dissolved. Sikorski then began dating Myers’ best friend.

Read more: Judge gives killer a youth sentence

Read more: Accused man describes how and why he shot and killed Tyler Myers

Read more: Was Tyler Myers’ killing premeditated?

Sikorski and the gunman were not arrested until 2012, following an elaborate RCMP Mr. Big operation. The undercover investigation targeted Sikorski. Officers posing as high-ranking gangsters convinced her she was being recruited into a powerful criminal organization. She confessed her part in Myers’ murder to an undercover Mountie she thought was one of the gang’s leaders.

According to Parole Board of Canada documents, Sikorski will be allowed on escorted temporary absences from prison until September 2020. The documents state the absences are for personal development, but the reason behind them is redacted.

While on absences, Sikorski will not be allowed to consume or possess drugs, alcohol or tobacco. She will also be barred from having any contact with any of Myers’ relatives.

Another condition requires Sikorski to report all intimate relationships to her parole supervisor.

She is expected to become eligible for parole in 2023, the same year the gunman is slated to be released from prison.

Sikorski was sentenced in December 2016 and apologized in court to Myers’ friends and family, many of whom were in the gallery.

Donna Linklater, the common-law spouse of Myers’ deceased father, refused to accept Sikorski’s apology.

“I thought it was a false apology,” she told KTW at the time. “She could have come forward two days, two weeks, two months after and said she was sorry and she didn’t.”

Barbara Myers, the victim’s mother, said at the time she was happy with the apology and the outcome.

“I’m satisfied with it,” she said. “What made an impression on me is Monica addressed me personally and expressed her heartfelt remorse.”

Myers said she hugged Sikorski’s mother prior to the sentencing hearing.

“I have no hard feelings toward her family,” she said. “They’re good people. I feel bad for the family.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal
Next story
WATCH: Don’t just blame AIM, all North Okanagan road crews struggling

Just Posted

Have your say on what it takes raising toddlers in Revelstoke

The study started collecting data last summer and is expected to continue until at least May

Is the news here to stay?

A new year and a new goal

Avalanche control on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Expect 20 minute delays at Three Valley Gap until 2 p.m.

Revelstoke RCMP investigating hit and run

A pedestrian was struck on Tuesday at Victoria Rd and First Street

New book released on the untold Indigenous history of Revelstoke

Swift River is Laura Stovel’s fourth book

WATCH: Don’t just blame AIM, all North Okanagan road crews struggling

City streets are just as bad, if not worse, than highways

Woman convicted in Salmon Arm love triangle murder granted escorted temporary absences

Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler Myers

Oliver Health Centre celebrates expansion of ER

B.C.’s Minister of Health was in Oliver for the official opening of the improved emergency department

Vernon contractor owes company $105K for unpaid work in Yukon

Judge awards Nuway Crushing Ltd. for 2018 work on Haines Highway in Yukon

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Harlem Globetrotters’ Hops Pearce is pumped to bring show to Penticton

Less than two weeks to get your tickets to see Globetrotters’ high-flying stunts

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Scholarship receives funds from KIJHL

Launched in September, the scholarship is available to all KIJHL players

Summerland steam railway to mark 25th anniversary

Kettle Valley Steam Railway has received support from community

Most Read