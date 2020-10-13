The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government

Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

The Upper Arrow Lake ferry between Shelter Bay and Galena Bay had to temporarily suspend operations on Monday at around 11:30 p.m. after a woman drove her vehicle into the lake while trying to board it.

“The incident occurred when the woman managed to drive through the Shelter Bay terminal, down the approach and into the lake,” said Waterbridge Ferries marine manager Marinus Goossen.

“To my understanding, they weren’t paying attention when it happened.”

The woman was the only occupant in the vehicle and managed to escape from her vehicle before it submerged underwater. She was also able to wave her arms at the ferry to prevent it from coming into contact with her vehicle as it approached the dock for its midnight sailing.

Everyone worked hard to ensure the woman was all right after the incident.

“Waterbridge Ferry crews administered first aid and helped to get her onto a boat and back to shore,” said Goossen.

“Emergency Services personnel arrived on scene shortly after and transported her to a hospital in Revelstoke.”

The woman didn’t suffer any major injuries and has since been released from hospital.

An underwater dive team from Salmon Arm also arrived on scene to attach a cable to the vehicle. A tow truck was then used to drag the vehicle out of the lake.

Motorists are reminded to slow down when they board Interior ferry crossings.

“During the summer of 2020, we had a ton of motorists that were entering our terminals above the posted speed limits,” said Goossen.

“When people speed, it creates a big safety hazard for our attendants and people that are wandering about out of their vehicles.”

A body was found in a vehicle submerged underwater near the Needles ferry in Dec. of 2019.

The ferry has since resumed its operations for the public.

READ MORE: Stay inside vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to prevent spread of COVID-19: B.C. government

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Just Posted

Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 30 cm is expected by tomorrow

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

UPDATE: Revelstoke woman returns home after being missing for 18 hours

Her family worried as she has post partum depression

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

All accounted for after structure fire at North Okanagan garlic farm

RCMP confirm everyone associated with the property are safe

Movie filmed in Okanagan suspended following positive COVID-19 test

Health authorities say there is no risk for locals

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton couple seek help to cover surrogacy costs

After losing two babies, the Tregonings have reached out to the community for assistance

Kelowna pizzeria offers jobs to staff of burned down restaurant

DunnEnzies wanted to help Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna through hard times

Most Read