Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department, photo from Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

Woman in hospital after being thrown off horse

She was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital from Okanagan Falls

A woman has been transported by helicopter to Kelowna General Hospital after being thrown off a horse.

Local fire crews responded to the incident just after 1 p.m. on McLean Creek Road in Okanagan Falls.

”The woman was breathing but in critical condition when crews were called, she was thrown over a 100 ft off of the horse, we have no updates on her condition but she was airlifted to Kelowna,”said Okanagan Falls fire chief Rob Oliver.

The horse made its way back to the stables without the woman. There is no information at this time as to why the horse abandoned the rider.

READ MORE: Okanagan Falls tree full of colourful stuffed animals is popular with tourists and locals

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More women, few minorities: Docs show results of Liberal patronage overhaul
Next story
North Okanagan crash claims a father

Just Posted

It’s Bike to Work Week

Last year Revelstoke was the Biking Capital of B.C.

Folk and bluegrass singers performing in Revelstoke June 14

Nelson singers Laura Landsberg and Allison Girvan will be playing at the… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP seeking information on theft from a vehicle

They are looking for this man in relation to the incident

Roads and weather conditions for Revelstoke today

Construction today: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount… Continue reading

Update: Washed out South Okanagan road temporarily closed for assessment

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Kelowna man gets engaged in front of hundreds to Vernon sweetheart

Okanagan College Enactus chapter brings home national gold

Students are leading the way to social betterment

Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week

Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ in 2017 death of Surrey teen

Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

Patrick Forseth has a number of friends in the area and was loved by everyone

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Sister of cancer victim cycles across Canada to raise awareness

Her journey started on May 14 and will end in early August

Column: A solar pioneer in the Okanagan rides among us

This Summerland octogenarian has been producing his own electrical energy for more than 20 years

Most Read