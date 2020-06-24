Black Press Media File photo

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

A woman is recovering in hospital after being trapped under her vehicle overnight in the West Kootenay earlier this week.

An Ainsworth-area man was outside with his dog early on Monday morning (June 22) when he heard a woman cry for help, RCMP said in a news release.

He found a woman nearby, pinned beneath a grey Kia Forte about 4.5 metres down an embankment, just off Highway 31. The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. the previous night, police said.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and worked together to extricate the injured woman, who was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries she was airlifted to a regional hospital for additional medical care.

Investigators believe that the woman was attempting to push her own vehicle off the roadway after she ran out of fuel. She lost control of the vehicle while attempting the maneuver on her own and became trapped, the news release said.

“RCMP wish to commend the resident for responding to the victims cries for assistance,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District. “Doing so likely saved the woman’s life.”

Anyone who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Kaslo RCMP at 250-353-2225.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Just Posted

More art coming to a Revelstoke alleyway near you

Phase 2 of the Art Alleries project has been approved by the city

Photos: Grade 12 celebration parade

The event took place June 23 in front of Begbie View Elementary

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

A thunderstorm may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain

Video: Sparking downed power line in Revelstoke

The incident occurred June 22. There were no injuries.

Former Revelstoke goalie awarded large scholarship

Isabella Palumbo was also an affiliate player for the Golden Rockets

COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Film industry, theatres, resorts and hotels begin opening

Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

Vernon RCMP, search and rescue, police dog and air units were utilized in the search

Rockets’ Mallette named assistant coach for 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Mallette was named head coach of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) in March 2020

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Summerland Rodeo Grounds proposed as site to house temporary agricultural workers

Residents voiced opposition to the use of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds, citing health concerns

Predator possibly killed cats in Kelowna: BC SPCA

Several cats have been found dead near parks in Kelowna

Mural tours return to North Okanagan

Museum guides offering even more history of the area

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Most Read