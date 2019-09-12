Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn

A motorcyle rider, a woman in her mid-30s from Coquitlam, was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn, and that “speed relative to the corner” is the suspected cause of the crash.

The accident was reported to police at 1:42 p.m., after the bike collided with a minivan while heading east.

Highway 3 is open to single lange traffic in both directions at Similkameen Falls.

South Okanagan Traffic Services is investigating the crash.

READ MORE: Motorcycle cop explains the deadly nature of Highway 3

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Rain, rain, and more rain. Get the raft.

Quintessential Revelstoke piece of rail equipment to be moved to railway museum

The Selkirk Spreader was built specifically for Revelstoke in 1931 and retired in 2005

Dance on the Golden Gate Bridge at Revelstoke’s Luna Nocturnal Art and Wonder

The festival, which will feature a replica of the iconic bridge, goes Sept. 27-29

Revesltoke Performing Arts Centre announces 2019 performance series

Award winning musicians, hilarious plays and talented dancers to grace the stage

Climate change website launched by Selkirk College and Columbia Basin Trust

The site features climate information for communities in the Columbia Basin and boundary region

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cat ladies not so crazy, U.S. study says

Study finds no link between owning cats and depression

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

‘Wait until tomorrow’: RCMP investigate possible threat to Princeton high school

RCMP investigated a possible threat to children and staff at Princeton Secondary… Continue reading

WorkBC unveils new Youth Resource Centre in North Okanagan

Welcoming place for youth to access supports

Most Read