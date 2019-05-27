Woman loses license after driving impaired, damaging multiple properties

West Kelowna woman damages two homes and a truck while allegedly drunk driving

A 52-year-old woman has lost her driving privileges after she allegedly collided with a stationary pickup truck and two homes while under the influence early Sunday evening in West Kelowna.

At approximately 6:36 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a property damage collision on Logan Court. When emergency crews arrived to the cul-de-sac community, they discovered a red Pontiac G5, with visible front-end damage, that had apparently reversed through shrubbery and into the outer wall of a residence.

“Investigators also determined that a black GMC Canyon pickup truck and a house situated across the roadway also sustained property damages after being impacted by the Pontiac sedan,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “It’s very fortunate that no one was injured as a result of the chain reaction crash.”

RCMP administered a breath sample which blew over the legal limit, the woman was issued a 90-day prohibition from driving a motor vehicle, under the Immediate Roadside Prohibition program.

She was assessed by B.C. Emergency Health Services and had no serious injuries.

Her vehicle was towed and impounded.

Police are asking witnesses to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

