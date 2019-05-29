Smoke rose above Penticton Wednesday as fire tore through another mobile home in the Riva Ridge Park. (Kristi Patton – Western News)

Woman pulled from burning building at Riva Ridge

A fire took place at around 7 a.m. Wednesday

A fire was reported around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at Riva Ridge in Penticton.

One unit was reported on fire and witnesses told Penticton Western News reporter that there was one woman still inside the burning building around 7:05 a.m. They reportedly attempted to remove her from the house but were unsuccessful.

“We were just banging on the doors and then I heard a voice coming from the back window. She screamed ‘help’ because, after a while, we must have woken her up and then she came to the window and started screaming, saying she cant get out. I just smashed the whole window and tried to pull her out but I couldn’t,” said Shane Crant, one of the people first on scene.

First responders attended to the scene.

“Then, when the fireman came, we told them exactly where she was so they could spray that area and then they got her out, thank God,” said Crant.

The woman was removed from the house around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday and is being treated. An ambulance arrived on scene at 7:20 a.m. to transport the woman to the hospital. She appears to be conscious.

Neighbours also stated that they heard a loud bang, looked out and saw the unit on fire.

Around 7:10 a.m., firefighters began working to prevent the fire from spreading — it began creeping towards a neighbouring unit. The initial fire started in unit 58 and has started to spread to 59.

A Penticton Western News reporter is on scene.

Related: Mobile home burns in Riva Ridge

Riva Ridge was the location of another mobile home fire in December, just before Christmas, where a mother and her son lost their home. The mother was not home at the time, but the son had to be hospitalized for the burns he received.

Related: Updated: Mother and son lost everything in Riva Ridge mobile home fire

Most Read