Woman reportedly shot in Kelowna airsoft attacks

RCMP are still investigating

  • May. 1, 2023 9:45 a.m.
  • News

Update 1 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is taking back its statement on the youth arrests.

In an update to Capital News police say no arrests have been made relating to the airsoft gun shootings on April 28.

Vicitms told officers the suspects appeared to be teens driving a truck.

The investigation continues and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.

_______

Kelowna RCMP arrested several youth after they were found to be shooting airsoft guns at pedestrians.

A woman took to Facebook the evening of April 28 to say she had been a target of a shooting that left her with large welts on her arms and legs.

A post to the Kelowna Alert Facebook group the evening of April 28, 2023. (Facebook)

A post to the Kelowna Alert Facebook group the evening of April 28, 2023. (Facebook)

The woman contacted police who suggested the firearm was a modified airsoft gun.

Comments on the social media post say at least one other person was a victim.

Const. Mike Della-Polera with the Kelowna RCMP confirmed the kids were arrested and turned over to their parents.

The investigation is on-going.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
gunsKelowna

