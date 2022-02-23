(File photo.)

(File photo.)

Woman threatened with knife, bear sprayed during robbery in Kelowna

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries

A woman has sustained non-life threatening injuries following a robbery.

The woman was sitting in her car at the 2800 block of Highway 97 at 5:15 p.m. last night when a man opened her door, threatened her with a knife and demanding for her belongings.

After a struggle between the two, the suspect sprayed bear spray in the car before he ran away. The woman was helped by a local business before the RCMP and an ambulance arrived.

RCMP and their police dogs searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

They describe the suspect as male with a dark complexion, 5’11” tall, wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black mask.

The woman was taken to and treated at the hospital and was later released.

READ MORE: West Kelowna gym closes doors after Interior health files lawsuit

READ MORE: Okanagan bikers are trading in their leathers for pink shirts

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Alberta aiming to double private surgeries in public health-care system
Next story
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates

Just Posted

Brandon Gallo, Cole Berg, and Brandon Weare of the Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Recapping a regular season to remember at the Revelstoke Forum

(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Okanagan bikers are trading in their leathers for pink shirts

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: There’s no difference between hot and cold water during laundry

The Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan has received a $10k donation from an anonymous donor, just in time for the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast Campaign. The organization's CEO, Jeremy Welder (pictured) is 'thankful' for all the generations donations in the lead up to the annual campaign. (Photo courtesy of the Kristi Patton, BGC Okanagan)
BGC Okanagan receives $10k donation in time for Pink Shirt Day