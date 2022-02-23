Woman threatened with knife, bear sprayed during robbery in Kelowna

A woman has sustained non-life threatening injuries following a robbery.

The woman was sitting in her car at the 2800 block of Highway 97 at 5:15 p.m. last night when a man opened her door, threatened her with a knife and demanding for her belongings.

After a struggle between the two, the suspect sprayed bear spray in the car before he ran away. The woman was helped by a local business before the RCMP and an ambulance arrived.

RCMP and their police dogs searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

They describe the suspect as male with a dark complexion, 5’11” tall, wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black mask.

The woman was taken to and treated at the hospital and was later released.

