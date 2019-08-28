The body of an adult woman was found in a submerged Honda Accord in Griffin Lake last week. (Files from RCMP)

Woman’s body recovered from submerged car in Griffin Lake

RCMP have not identified the body

Revelstoke RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have recovered a body found in a vehicle submerged in Griffin Lake.

On August 21, just after 9:30 a.m. front line officers from the Revelstoke RCMP were called to Griffin Lake, for a report of a vehicle submerged in the lake, approximately 10 feet from the shore line.

With assistance from residents, RCMP officers were taken to the site and found the vehicle which appeared to have been submerged for some time.

Read more: Revelstokian collecting donations for homeless women in Vancouver

Read more: Revelstoke’s annual Emergency Services Food Drive coming up Sept. 17

On August 24, a local tow company along with RCMP Investigators and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team returned to the lake and recovered an older model Honda Accord, with the body of an adult woman inside.

At this time, investigators are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the woman’s identity, said Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP. Early indicators are that her death does not involve criminality.

No further information is available from either RCMP or the BC Coroners Service.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater
Next story
Vancouver rallies emblematic of split among Chinese-Canadians over Hong Kong

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 25 degrees

Woman’s body recovered from submerged car in Griffin Lake

RCMP have not identified the body

Revelstokian collecting donations for homeless women in Vancouver

She will be driving the donations to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre

Revelstoke’s annual Emergency Services Food Drive coming up Sept. 17

Community Connections has a wish list of most needed items

High 26 for Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning.… Continue reading

Shuswap firefighters put their skills to the test

Crew from Salmon Arm Fire Hall 3 achieves the best time relay race

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Weyerhaeuser focused on sustainability through provincial crisis in forest sector

In an industry that is experiencing plant closures and uncertainty, Princeton’s Weyerhaeuser… Continue reading

Bye week ahead, Okanagan Sun look to recover from two straight losses

The Sun lost 37-13 to the VI Raiders Saturday

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Most Read