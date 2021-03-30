Woodenhead Park to get washroom facilities

Funding from the provincial government will also see the greenbelt trails expanded

The City of Revelstoke received grant funding to install washrooms at Woodenhead Park. (File photo)

The city has received over $800,000 through the ministry of tourism’s Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative.

Upgrades to the greenbelt as well as washroom facilities at Woodenhead Park were the approved projects.

“This direct investment in tourism-dependent communities was a call to action from the tourism sector and an integral part of our recovery plan,” said Melanie Mark, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, in a news release. “These projects will provide good-paying jobs now, create valuable assets for communities and attract more visitors in the future.”

The grant application was approved by city council on Nov. 24, 2020. Staff submitted three municipal projects. To be eligible for funding, the projects had to develop tourism sub-sector markets to support recover, be community or visitor oriented, open to the public, not be currently underway and have a construction date of no later than Dec. 31, 2021 and a completion date before March 31, 2023.

The third project proposed, which did not receive funds, was for additional upgrades to Williamson Lake Park.

Without grant funding, the projects would need to be funded by taxpayers, said the staff report from the Nov. 24 meeting.

The city set up temporary washrooms in the park last year after increased demand due to pandemic restrictions closing public washrooms.

