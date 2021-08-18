Woodstoke set to come back with 6 hours of music

The evening of music in the woods set to take place in september

Two years after Woodstoke struck a chord with the community, the festival is set to return Saturday, Sept. 4.

The event hosted by BC Interior Forestry Museum aims to celebrate both our forests and local musicians.

The festival will be held at the Riverside Forest walk on Highway 23 North. Three stages scattered through the forest will provide guests with a range of genres including EDM, blues, folk and more.

The event first took place in 2019 but was unable to run last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are really excited to be able to have the event again,” said Glenn Westrupwe, director of the BC Forestry Museum. “We were really disappointed we couldn’t do it last year because we had some big plans.”

Bands like the Groovineers, the Maritime Kitchen Party, Partial to Pie and more are among a growing lineup of talented artists, set to perform over six hours.

Other amenities such as a beer garden, local food trucks and a bike valet hosted by tantrum are available. A 24-seat shuttle bus will be running every half hour from Grizzly Plaza with a stop to pick up in Columbia Park at the car wash, free of charge.

Entry for under 12’s is free, tickets for under 18’s will cost $10. Early bird adult tickets are $30 but will increase to $40, plus tax, last minute.

“It’s going to be great, a family-oriented event where everybody is welcome,” Westrupwe said.

Tickets are available online bcforestrymuseum.ca/events-1-1 or eventbrite.