‘Words matter’: North Okanagan MP addresses child pornography language

Mel Arnold’s bill advances to senate to see term changed to child sexual abuse and exploitation material

A local MP’s fight against sexual abuse and exploitation of children is gaining momentum.

A federal bill sponsored by Mel Arnold, North Okanagan- Shuswap MP, has advanced to the senate for the next stage of legislative review.

Bill C-291 was initiated by Arnold last June and proposes to replace the term “child pornography” in federal laws with the term “child sexual abuse and exploitation material”- an important change of term that received unanimous support from all parties in the House of Commons.

“I was honoured to receive unanimous support from the House of Commons to move this important bill one step closer to implementation,” said Arnold. “The House of Commons has agreed that words matter, and this bill is an important step in strengthening our laws and how we as a society perceive and treat sexual offences against and exploitation of children.

“I am encouraged by the strong support this bill received in the House and will be working to keep it moving forward through senate review towards implementation,” said Arnold. “Much more work is required to increase protection of children and this bill is one step that must be followed by other steps in the fight against sexual abuse and exploitation of children.”

