Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Workers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine in B.C. ratify new contract

United Steelworkers Local 7619 says the contract was ratified with 81.2 per cent of ballots in favour

Unionized workers at Teck Resources Ltd.’s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia have ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

United Steelworkers Local 7619 says the contract was ratified with 81.2 per cent of ballots in favour.

It says that 869 of the 1,048 USW workers at the mine voted on whether to accept the new agreement.

The USW had issued a strike notice Jan. 11 after being without a contact since Sept. 30, 2021 and two the sides entered into mediation.

Teck says in a statement it was pleased to reach an agreement, while the USW bargaining committee says there are great improvements in the contract.

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada with annual copper production this year expected to be between 135,000 and 165,000 tonnes.

READ MORE: Teck says United Steelworkers issue strike notice at B.C.’s largest copper mine

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mining

Previous story
20-year old N driver goes 200 km/h on B.C. highway, blows engine, gets mom’s car impounded
Next story
‘Special partnership:’ Canadian loan of $120 million welcomed by Ukrainian president

Just Posted

Penticton Vees’ Luc Wilson completed his three-point night, adding a goal on the powerplay to extend the Vees lead to 5-3 in the third in home ice hockey action against the Victoria Grizzlies in a game in November, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Choosing Hope, by Revelstoke artist Kyle Thornley. (Castlegar Sculpturewalk)
Revelstoke artist wins award for sculpture in Castlegar

Ukrainian Choir, under the direction of Willie Cwikula, 1940. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4949)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 20

The Scoop for the week of Jan. 13-21. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The Scoop: News that made headlines this week