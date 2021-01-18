Workers on concrete pump assist Kelowna homeowner battling hot tub fire

Home owners and neighbours fought the flames with a garden hose

UPDATE: 11:24 a.m.

Capt. Ryan Dion said his crew was called to a fully involved hot tub on fire potentially close to a residence.

On arrival, crews discovered the homeowner and a crews from a concrete pump truck working in the area used a hose off the pump truck to douse the flames.

“Fire started after a hot tub repair contractor attempted to defrost some lines and that is what caused the ignition,” said Dion. “Luckily, those working on the concrete pump truck were here and helped the homeowner who was fighting the fire with a garden hose.”

——————-

Fire crews are on the scene of a fully involved blaze in a hot tub near a home in the Black Mountain area.

The 911 call was placed just before 11 a.m., Monday.

Power has been shut off to the home, however, smoke can be seen rising from the backyard.

The home owners and neighbours attempted to douse the flames with a garden hose.

The house is located on Oswell Drive.

READ MORE: Truck hits BC Transit bus on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire