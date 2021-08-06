Two women look at the wreckage on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna the previous day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Two women look at the wreckage on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna the previous day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

WorksafeBC returns deadly Kelowna crane collapse site to developer

Mission Group working to determine next steps, possible timeline changes

WorkSafeBC has returned the Brooklyn building construction site to the Mission Group more than three weeks after a crane toppled, killing five people.

In a letter sent Aug. 4, Mission Group told homeowners that they are working with adjusters, structural engineers and other consultants to determine the project’s next steps and identify any changes to its completion timeline.

“We are committed to getting you this information as soon and as accurately as possible,” said Mission Group.

READ MORE: Multiple deaths reported after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

In an email to Capital News, WorkSafeBC said that they are not available to speak about the investigation into the crash.

“There is no new information to share at this time related to this incident,” said WorkSafeBC.

On July 12, crews were working to dismantle a crane when it collapsed and killed four construction workers and a man working in a nearby office. Several properties in the area were ordered evacuated as a result.

READ MORE: Kelowna crane collapse clean-up completed, evacuation order lifted

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaDevelopersKelownaKelowna Crane CollapseOkanagan

Previous story
Global mariner shortage hampers BC Ferries’ bid to hire more than 100
Next story
Which BC brewery do you think offers the best overall experience?

Just Posted

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Tim Talks: What do you call someone from Revelstoke?

A map of the detour that will be in place Aug. 9-Nov. 30 for the construction of the roundabout and realignment of Camozzi Rd. (Contributed)
Roundabout construction to begin on Nichol Rd. Aug. 9

Tournament at the Revelstoke Lawn Bowling Club, circa 1920s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 10613)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug.5

A structure is seen engulfed in flames in Monte Lake Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Monte Lake Store burns in White Rock Lake wildfire: Electoral Area chair