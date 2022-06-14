World War discharge certificate, medals found by Kelowna RCMP

  • Jun. 14, 2022 10:30 a.m.
  • News
Kelowna RCMP are looking to reunite these World War II medals with their rightful owner (Kelowna RCMP)Kelowna RCMP are looking to reunite these World War II medals with their rightful owner (Kelowna RCMP)
The Discharge Certificate of Corporal John Milliman Wintermute who served in both England and France and was discharged on May 17th, 1919 (Kelowna RCMP)The Discharge Certificate of Corporal John Milliman Wintermute who served in both England and France and was discharged on May 17th, 1919 (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the owners of a Canadian Forces Discharge Certificate from World War I and Canadian Military medals from World War II.

On January 7, 2022 police located the items in possession of a Kelowna man. It was confirmed he is not the rightful owner.

The discharge certificate was issued to a Corporal John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France. He was discharged on May 17, 1919.

The medals have no information as to who they were issued to.

Kelowna RCMP has requested the assistance of the Okanagan Military Museum and other Canadian Military partners in hopes of reuniting the historical pieces with their rightful owner.

“As a senior serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces it’s important to me personally these items of the ultimate sacrifice be returned back to the rightful heirs of those who have served with honour,” said RCMP Corporal Ammo Vecchio.

Anyone with information regarding these items is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: Vancouver sees 5-fold increase in fire deaths caused by exploding lithium-ion batteries

READ MORE: Canada’s ‘flag war’ with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Canadian Armed ForcesFirst World WarKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Professor of medicine says no need to panic over COVID-19 reinfection
Next story
Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates to be suspended for domestic, outbound travellers

Just Posted

Stacey Brensrud has lived in Revelstoke for most of her life. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Chamber of Commerce announce resignation of Executive Director

BC Timber Sales near Revelstoke was one of two programs randomly audited this year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
BC Timber Sales program near Revelstoke passes audit

Arland, Kiel, Jenna and Kasper Mason alongside Devon Jones at their house on Track Street. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke resident hailed as hero for saving baby’s life with CPR

Scotty Berg has a big summer ahead (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna star signs his first record deal