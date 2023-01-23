Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)

YLW received the lion’s share at $22 million

The City of Kelowna was awarded more than $27 million dollars in grants in 2022.

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) received the lion’s share at $22 million. The grants came from the federal and provincial governments, research institutes and other organizations.

Highlights for YLW include $15 million from federal infrastructure programs, $3.7 million in provincial dollars to build 86 childcare spaces, and $500,000 from the province for mass timber construction to expand the air terminal building.

Other grants included $1.2 million to provide critical services and supports, $750,000 to enhance accessibility and inclusivity at Pandosy Waterfront Park, and $486,600 for the city’s road improvement program from ICBC.

Including grants awarded in 2022, as well as 18 other multi-year grants last year, the city managed 42 contracts worth nearly $67.5 million.

