YMCA Okanagan offers virtual classes to keep community healthy in quarantine

This virtual offering, called Y Thrive Home, includes a variety of options for all ages

The YMCA of Okanagan has launched a series of online services to continue to support community members with their health and wellness goals.

“At the YMCA, we pride ourselves on always being there for the communities we serve,” says YMCA of Okanagan CEO, Sharon Peterson.

“We are committed to supporting individuals with their health goals, which include providing resources for their mental, physical and emotional health during this pandemic. We are all trying to adjust to a ‘new normal’ and it has not been easy for most. Our commitment to you, is that we will continue to provide opportunities for you and your family to stay connected and active throughout this difficult time.”

READ MORE: Migrant worker advocates blame government, employers for West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

The Y’s virtual services include a suite of online fitness classes created in collaboration with other YMCA’s across Canada. This virtual offering, called Y Thrive Home, includes a variety of options for all ages.

“This is an excellent free online platform to help keep all of us healthy and active,” said Peterson.

“Everyone is welcome and workouts are tailored for all levels and audiences including adults, families, kids and seniors.”

The YMCA of Okanagan has also launched live fitness classes on Facebook and Instagram as an alternative option and way for community members to stay connected.

“Our first Facebook Live class saw nearly 80 people in attendance,” said Peterson.

“Facebook and Instagram Live classes provide a great virtual alternative for those who enjoy the ‘group participation’ and ‘community feeling’ that our regular group fitness classes provide. We will be offering a few regular classes to start, with a goal of adding more options to our virtual fitness class schedule as demand grows. Between our live classes and YThrive Home videos we have something for every age and ability.”

All of these classes can be found at ymcaokanagan.ca/YThrive.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Food Bank offers help to those struggling financially during pandemic

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate
Next story
Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Just Posted

Revelstoke makes noise for those impacted by COVID-19

The city would like to make it a nightly event

MP Morrison ‘disappointed’ in six-week delay for wage subsidy support

Kootenay-Columbia MP says small businesses and employees need financial help now

Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, answers questions regarding COVID-19

Demand doubles at Revelstoke food bank

Community Connections concerned whether they can meet increasing need

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

Revelstoke makes noise for those impacted by COVID-19

The city would like to make it a nightly event

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

HERGOTT: COVID-19 and legal issues

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Kelowna’s Father’s Day car show postponed

BOYD Autobody and Glass have made the decision to postpone the car show due to COVID-19

YMCA Okanagan offers virtual classes to keep community healthy in quarantine

This virtual offering, called Y Thrive Home, includes a variety of options for all ages

Princeton businesses donate protective equipment to local health-care workers

Princeton’s doctors, nurses and other health professionals, as well as care providers… Continue reading

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

Migrant worker advocates blame government, employers for West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

Migrant farm worker group calls on government for adequate health and safety requirements

Most Read