YMCA Okanagan offers virtual classes to keep community healthy in quarantine

The YMCA of Okanagan has launched a series of online services to continue to support community members with their health and wellness goals.

“At the YMCA, we pride ourselves on always being there for the communities we serve,” says YMCA of Okanagan CEO, Sharon Peterson.

“We are committed to supporting individuals with their health goals, which include providing resources for their mental, physical and emotional health during this pandemic. We are all trying to adjust to a ‘new normal’ and it has not been easy for most. Our commitment to you, is that we will continue to provide opportunities for you and your family to stay connected and active throughout this difficult time.”

The Y’s virtual services include a suite of online fitness classes created in collaboration with other YMCA’s across Canada. This virtual offering, called Y Thrive Home, includes a variety of options for all ages.

“This is an excellent free online platform to help keep all of us healthy and active,” said Peterson.

“Everyone is welcome and workouts are tailored for all levels and audiences including adults, families, kids and seniors.”

The YMCA of Okanagan has also launched live fitness classes on Facebook and Instagram as an alternative option and way for community members to stay connected.

“Our first Facebook Live class saw nearly 80 people in attendance,” said Peterson.

“Facebook and Instagram Live classes provide a great virtual alternative for those who enjoy the ‘group participation’ and ‘community feeling’ that our regular group fitness classes provide. We will be offering a few regular classes to start, with a goal of adding more options to our virtual fitness class schedule as demand grows. Between our live classes and YThrive Home videos we have something for every age and ability.”

All of these classes can be found at ymcaokanagan.ca/YThrive.

