Young girl approached by stranger in Revelstoke

The incident occurred 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 13)

Revelstoke RCMP released a statement Wednesday (Sept. 13) afternoon about a suspicious occurrence Wednesday morning when a young local girl was offered a ride to school by an unidentified male in a dark green SUV.

The incident occurred at roughly 8:30 a.m. on Oscar St. and Leach St. The student didn’t recognize the male and didn’t accept the ride and the man drove away after the interaction without ever exiting the vehicle. The young student informed her parents of the encounter, who then reported it to the Revelstoke RCMP.

Sgt. Chris Dodds said that the “incident is certainly suspicious,” and that the police were attempting to locate the suspect. After ‘extensive’ patrols in the area, the police were unable to locate the individual nor the vehicle based on the description.

The man was described as having ‘tanned skin’ with a ‘scruffy’ beard and was estimated to be in his mid-30’s.

The Revelstoke RCMP advised School District 19 of the incident, and suggested parents ensure that their children know what to do if they are approached by a stranger.

Any information regarding the incident can call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at bccrimestoppers.com.

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
RCMPRevelstoke

