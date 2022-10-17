(Ohsweken Speedway/Facebook)

(Ohsweken Speedway/Facebook)

Young Kelowna woman who died in motorcycle crash honoured at Ontario car show

Noelle Teal’s race car was brought to the Pumpkinfest to fulfil her last wish

The last wish for a young woman who died in a motorcycle crash in Kelowna was honoured over the weekend, as her racecar was shown at the Pumpkinfest race and festival in Waterford, Ontario.

Noelle Teal, 20, died in a motorcycle crash in West Kelowna on Oct. 15.

READ MORE: Female motorcyclist dies in West Kelowna crash

“She loved to ride her motorcycle and racing. We know she wished her car to be at the Pumpkinfest car show. So we dropped it off for her this morning,” the Teal family said in a statement to Ohsweken Speedway.

(Ohsweken Speedway/Facebook)

(Ohsweken Speedway/Facebook)

She was an avid racecar driver competing in a variety of disciplines. When she wasn’t racing, she was always ready to help with a “wrench in hand” and a smile on her face, friends and competitors said, sharing their condolences on Facebook.

A small teal cross has been erected in West Kelowna at the site of the incident.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashCity of Kelownamotorcycle

Previous story
Turkey, Greece trade accusations over 92 naked migrants
Next story
No one injured after fire rips through Penticton home

Just Posted

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

(Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
It’s Election Day in Revelstoke: Here’s everything you need to know

Tony Jeglum. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Votes: Tony Jeglum – Council Candidate

Dorian Bell appeared via video in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Oct. 14, 2022 when he was sentenced on three charges, one of them dangerous driving causing death stemming from a May 2021 incident near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous that resulted in the death of a Malakwa woman. (File photo)
Man responsible for vehicle death of Shuswap woman sentenced to 4.5 years in jail