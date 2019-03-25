Young mother dies in Highway 3 semi collision

According to friends the victim was on her way to work, to a job she started earlier in the week

A towing company removed the SUV after police spent hours investigating at the scene. Photo submitted.

RCMP believe speed may have been a factor in the crash that killed a 27-year-old South Okanagan woman on Highway 3, near Hedley, in the early hours of March 22.

According to Corporal Mike Halskov, media relations officer with RCMP traffic services, the woman’s SUV came into collision with a commercial vehicle that overturned on a curve, at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The name of the victim is not being released by police. However according to friends she had two small children, and she was on her way to work at Copper Mountain Mine in Princeton, a job she had started just earlier in the week.

Princeton RCMP were first on the scene, and the highway was closed for approximately eight hours.

The Spotlight will provide more details as they are available.

