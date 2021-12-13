Young North Okanagan man missing

An Enderby man has been missing for more than week.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Raiden Talik Griep.
The 24-year-old was last seen in Vernon Dec. 2.
Griep is five-foot-five-inches, weighs approximately 209 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.