Young North Okanagan man missing

Raiden Griep has not been seen since Dec. 2

Raiden Griep

An Enderby man has been missing for more than week.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Raiden Talik Griep.

The 24-year-old was last seen in Vernon Dec. 2.

Griep is five-foot-five-inches, weighs approximately 209 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

missing personOkanagan

UPDATE: RCMP locate missing Vernon woman
Poll suggests 40% of Canadians know unvaccinated people, don’t discuss issue

