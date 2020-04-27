Young woman missing from North Okanagan

RCMP seek public’s help to locate 20 year old

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 20-yea- old Elizabeth Steinbrenner who was last seen on Saturday, April 25 at approximately 9 p.m. in Vernon.

Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Steinbrenner remains missing and police are concerned for her health and well-being.

She is 5’4” (162.5 cm), weighs approximately 140 lbs (63.5 kg), has light brown, long, straight hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steinbrenner is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

