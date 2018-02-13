Your Feb. 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

An unattended candle sparked a fire that forced an infant and nine adults from their home early Tuesday morning.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing patient from Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Vernon Search and Rescue crews were called out to an ice rescue Monday. Some people skating on Kalamalka Lake just off Kal Beach fell through the ice.

The six-month countdown to Roots and Blues 2018 has begun and with that comes the announcement of four more acts that will be playing the festival at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds.

For the first time, Professional Bull Riders Canada’s elite Monster Energy Tour will buck into Kelowna Saturday, July 7, at Prospera Place

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with periods of snow beginning late this afternoon. The high today is -2 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -1 C.

Project Prom aims to pair students with dresses

“You can look just as good on a budget,” says organizer

City plows through nearly $600K for snow removal in January

Staff facing challenges due to vehicles not following parking bylaws

Winter driving conditions in effect on highways around Revelstoke

Compact snow with slippery sections on most roads

Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

Owner refutes recycling complaint

Environment Canada looks into alleged violation, makes no public comment.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan’s government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

The Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million, but Kimberley Dynamiters have yet to receive any cash

B.C. sledge hockey player makes Canada’s Paralympic team for second time

The Paralympic medallist from Quesnel will head to PyeongChang to compete

B.C. RCMP investigating ‘senseless’ duck deaths

Two-door Audi intentionally sped through flock in Cranbrook

RCMP search stolen car, find drugs and a shotgun

Two arrested in downtown Salmon Arm on Feb. 12.

MLA apologizes for joke at B.C. Indigenous basketball tournament

North Coast representative Jennifer Rice’s attempt at humour fell flat

