Your Feb. 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Wintry weather has returned.

All points across the Okanagan and Shuswap are expected to be hit by a significant snowfall this weekend and forecasters are saying it will be followed by a strong surge of arctic air.

Okanagan orchardists have expanded their support for a deer cull to also include coyotes and bears.

Two men have been given jail time for their part in an Armstrong robbery.

With Alberta’s threat to put an embargo on B.C. wines now reaching maturity, John Horgan’s NDP government is uncorking several initiatives to help the wine industry here – including a proclamation declaring April B.C. Wine Month.

A Revelstoke couple was among the dozen or so to tie the knot in ultimate Revelstoke fashion – at the top of the gondola on Mount Mackenzie.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for periods of light snow ending early this afternoon then clearing before snow begins again overnight with a high of plus 1.

Tomorrow we’re looking at periods of snow all day with amount possibly topping 10 cm. High of -1 C.

