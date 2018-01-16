Your Jan. 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior today with pockets of freezing rain anticipated Tuesday morning.

A plan to revitalize the area between the Capri Centre and the Landmark business towers in Kelowna has been approved by city council, but not without some councillors balking at the proposed estimated price tag of $100 million over 22 years.

They’re the star of some of our scariest nightmares, but Elise Huffman says snakes are some of nature’s most misunderstood creatures.

Fueled by the desire to expand their numbers, the British Columbia Dragoons are kicking their recruitment campaign into high gear with a “unique” new tool

And, on the heels of the fatal ammonia leak in Fernie, emergency personnel gathered in Sicamous for a training exercise to ensure they are prepared.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for flurries or rain showers. Freezing rain over higher terrain early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 1.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning then a 60 per cent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High plus 3

